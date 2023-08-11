How MK Dons may line-up to face Tranmere Rovers at Stadium MK
After making a flying start to the season with victory over Wrexham last Saturday at the Racecourse Ground, MK Dons welcome Tranmere Rovers to Stadium MK this weekend for the first home game of the League Two campaign.
By Toby Lock
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:58 BST
Graham Alexander made a couple of changes to his side to face League One opponents Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, but is likely to revert back to the side which dominated the Welsh side and picked up three points on the road.
Captain Dean Lewington remains sidelined through injury though, while Matt Dennis and Conor Grant are back in training, though are still playing catch-up after missing most of pre-season.
Here’s how we think Dons will line-up to face Tranmere tomorrow.
