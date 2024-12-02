And they are going to need the backing of home big home crowds along that journey.

To do that the Dons have introduced a number of ticket initiatives to increase home games, which sees some great-value prices on offer.

Dons now boast the cheapest matchday ticket in the division, and recently relaunched their half-season tickets.

Around the League, more than 1m fans have so far watched games this season with fans up and down the land loving watching their teams.

Bradford City, as ever, lead the way, but how does the Dons crowds compare to their promotion rivals?

Here we have all the answers, courtesy of figures provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website. (Figures accurate as of Dec 2)