MK Dons have introduced a number of new ticket initiatives to get more fans through the gates.placeholder image
MK Dons have introduced a number of new ticket initiatives to get more fans through the gates.

How the crowds at MK Dons compare to Bradford City, Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Gillingham, Walsall and the rest of League Two

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:43 BST
MK Dons have a great rest of the season ahead as the promotion race hots up.

And they are going to need the backing of home big home crowds along that journey.

To do that the Dons have introduced a number of ticket initiatives to increase home games, which sees some great-value prices on offer.

Dons now boast the cheapest matchday ticket in the division, and recently relaunched their half-season tickets.

Around the League, more than 1m fans have so far watched games this season with fans up and down the land loving watching their teams.

Bradford City, as ever, lead the way, but how does the Dons crowds compare to their promotion rivals?

Here we have all the answers, courtesy of figures provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website. (Figures accurate as of Dec 2)

Get the latest Dons news, here.

16,885

1. Bradford City

16,885 Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
9,620

2. Notts County

9,620 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
8,049

3. Chesterfield

8,049 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
7,805

4. Doncaster Rovers

7,805 Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster RoversGillinghamWalsallBradford CityLeague Two
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice