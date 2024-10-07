Dons slash prices to become cheapest ticket in League Two

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The club’s new CEO was shocked to see empty concourses prior to home games at Stadium MK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons have cut ticket prices for home and away supporters at Stadium MK to become the cheapest in League Two.

With tickets ranging from £28-24 for a general admission seat at MK1, a new pricing strategy cuts an adult price down to £20, with seniors (65 and over) £15, young adults (18-23) £10, youths (12-17 years) £6 and junior (U12s) just £3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seeing attendances shrink over the last few years, from 9,255 in 2021/22, to 6,878 so far this term, CEO Neil Hart is keen to get lapsed fans back in the building and hopes offering cheaper tickets will be a means of kick-starting a revival.

Read More Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with Tranmere Rovers

“You can see Scott Lindsey is changing the football on the pitch, and we as an executive can do something about prices,” he said. “It's not always easy to do that in the middle of a season, but ultimately, our gates mean the fans look a bit lost in a 30,000 seater stadium.

“We've got to do something, and to do something, sometimes you have to take a risk. I've debated it with the owners and staff but we felt doing something for the fans, and for the people of Milton Keynes will get people back through the turnstiles.

“I was on the concourse on Saturday at 2pm, and they were empty. We've got to do something about it. What can we do to get people into the ground to build an atmosphere. It's down to price points, food and beverages, activities, entertainment. But it can be done. We've moved quickly with the prices, but it can be done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Things need a fresh set of eyes, and I was confused by the last pricing strategy, even as an experienced football chief executive. I just felt it better to simplify it. Clearly we cannot affect season ticket price points during the season but my message to season ticket holders is rest assured you are still receiving the best value on a match by match basis.

“I hope people get behind it, and see the value in it. We know there's a cost of living crisis, it's challenging for people and it's expensive to live but we want to play our part. I hope it's seen as a positive step forward.”

The new pricing strategy has come too late for this Saturday’s home game against Port Vale but will be in force for the next game at Stadium MK against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday October 22.