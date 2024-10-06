“The club has had a few dark years, now is the time to rebuild”: The cultural changes Lindsey faces at MK Dons
Scott Lindsey got his first proper taste of ‘the MK Way’ on Saturday as his side conceded at the death to let slip the victory over Tranmere Rovers.
Few who have watched Dons down the years will have been overly surprised by the manner of the goal - Dons struggling to get out of their own half in the closing stages as Tranmere shelled it forwards, eventually getting their breakthrough when a catalogue of errors at crucial moments allowed the equaliser.
But there was more to it too - Dons had the better of the chances but did not put the game to bed as one goal proved not to be enough; they allowed their opponents to get back into the game in the second-half when they were the better side in the first; they got dragged into a game which did not suit them. These traits, and there are plenty of others (don’t mention the play-offs), are far too familiar, have been said and written before, and desperately need changing. Quickly.
Lindsey has only had one more training session with his new players than he has had games seeing them in action, and from the outside, the culture of MK Dons is one which thrives on good football. But behind-the-scenes, there is still a club which has suffered painfully over the last few years, and is crying out for something different.
“The club has had a few dark years, and now this is the time to rebuild it,” said defender Laurence Maguire. The former Chesterfield man won promotion with Lindsey at Crawley last season. “He's the man for the job, because I know he'll bring the best out of the club and the players.”
Dons frailties in certain scenarios seem to hover over the club, irrespective of head coach or indeed squad, more that they are woven into the fabric of the place.
What the new man in charge saw on Saturday first-hand was a part of that culture he needs to change. Maguire, who has only been at the club since the summer, has already experienced plenty of those shortcomings, and knowing Lindsey better than most in the dressing room, believes the change in approach from the head coach will drag Dons kicking and screaming in the right direction.
He said: “He's straight to the point, that's why he's such a good manager. The boys need to know when we've played well and when we haven't. You could see by his frustration afterwards.
“I've worked with the gaffer before so I know how good he is not just on the pitch but as a man as well. He'll bring this club together and this is what is needed.
“This is why I think he's the perfect manager for this club.”
