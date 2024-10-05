Lindsey is ready to lay down the law at MK Dons after late Tranmere equaliser
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scott Lindsey did not hold back after his side conceded in stoppage time at Stadium MK to allow Tranmere Rovers to snatch a late point in a 1-1 draw with MK Dons.
The head coach, playing his first home game in charge of the side, was furious that his side switched off with no more than two minutes to go, allowing substitute Regan Hendry to find the bottom corner, denying Dons two points as Nigel Adkins’ side escaped with a share of the spoils.
Frustrated with the mentality of his side at the end of the game, Lindsey kept the players in the dressing room for a while before emerging afterwards, and after the initial honeymoon period, is now ready to lay down the rule of law to his squad.
“We have to have a winning mentality,” he said. “I think it has to be mirrored by me, and if I'm the leader, and they see I have it, they will all follow eventually and those who don't will fall by the wayside. I'm not here to draw or lose, I'm here to win.
“We've got more than enough ability to win games whoever the opposition are, home or away. Today is disappointing because we had it in the bag but let it slide. I'm not here to draw games, I'm here to win. One point is no good to me. We've dropped two points from that.”
Leading through Joe White’s well-taken strike midway through the first-half, Dons looked on course to win back-to-back games for the first time this season but gave the ball away cheaply in the centre-circle, before allowing Hendry to ghost in unmarked to fire past Tom McGill at the death.
Lindsey said: “If we do our jobs properly, we come away with three points. With two minutes to play, we don't hold onto the ball at the top end of the pitch, we turn it over, with the switch of play we don't stick with the runner.
“For two moments we don't do our jobs, we switch off, the opposition score. That's what happens in professional football. With minutes to go, the opposition can always hurt you. It's a disappointing end to a good game.
“It only takes a second to concede. If you switch off like we did, you have to expect to concede. It's criminal really to do it in the 91st minute. We did so well through the game, but for the final moment, we didn't do our job properly.
“The timing is ridiculous, we have to do better in every moment. “
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.