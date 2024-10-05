MK Dons 1-1 Tranmere Rovers - All over at Stadium MK
MK Dons vs Tranmere Rovers - LIVE
FULL-TIME - MK Dons 1-1 Tranmere Rovers
A real blow at the end as Dons concede in stoppage time, dropping two points.
A bit of a nothing game really, but the hosts lived too much of a charmed life at the end as they looked to hang on, Hendry firing in with two minutes to go
91 mins: GOAL - Hendry equalises
The substitute takes a touch to get it out of his feet on the right-hand side of the penalty area before picking out his corner, firing low past McGill to equalise
Stoppage time
Three minutes to be added on
86 mins: Calamity of errors
Lemonheigh-Evans goes down under pressure from Bradshaw, nothing given, but Bradshaw thinks the ref has given it, so picks the ball up. Handball!
Tomlinson’s free-kick though easy for McGee to gather out the sky
82 mins: Kelly makes way
Another change for MK, MJ Williams replacing Liam Kelly
80 mins: Penalty appeals
Big handball shout for Tranmere as they put a cross in, looked like there was an arm from someone from where we’re sat.
But nothing is given and Dons break, Finch has Kelly and Gilbey in support but he cannot pick out a man
76 mins: More Tranmere changes
Patrick is replaced by Hendry
Morris is replaced by Davison
71 mins: Gilbey forces a save
Great header from the skipper at the far post, forces McGee into a save behind for a corner
68 mins: Patrick into the book
Foul on Tucker, Patrick gets a needles yellow as he fires the ball miles wide long after the whistle
Today's attendance
Attendance: 6,047 (452)
64 mins: Subs
Goal-scorer Joe White comes off for Tom Carroll
And Tommy Leigh is replaced by Sonny Finch.
Tranmere also make a change - they bring on Harvey Saunders for Kristian Dennis
62 mins: Great play
Really nice stuff from Tomlinson and in turn Kelly, who threads a ball to Nemane but Bradshaw gets to it just ahead of the Dons wing-back
60 mins: Patrick just over
Good effort from the Tranmere striker, fizzing an effort just over the bar.
Tom Carroll and Sonny Finch look set to come on shortly for Lindsey’s side
59 mins: Nemane into the book
Khan threatened to break there, Lemonheigh-Evans already on a booking thought about bringing him down, but Nemane instead did it, earning him a booking
54 mins: Gilbey forces a save
Great one-touch stuff in the centre of the park to unleash Gilbey, he has a go from the edge which is punched away by McGee
53 mins: Kelly fires it to the moon
Not often you fancy Jack Tucker to take shots more than Liam Kelly, but that effort from the former Crawley man was looped miles into the air, and a long-way wide too
48 mins: Tucker just over
A terrible corner routine, Tomlinson’s cross is rubbish frankly but it skims outwards to Tucker at the far post who hits it left-footed on the turn, but it’s just over the bar, looked as though McGee got a touch but goal kick given
Second-half
Tranmere Rovers get the game back underway
