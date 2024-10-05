Live

MK Dons 1-1 Tranmere Rovers - All over at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 5th Oct 2024, 13:34 GMT
Updated 5th Oct 2024, 16:51 GMT
JPI
MK Dons play Scott Lindsey’s first home game in charge as they take on Tranmere Rovers this afternoon

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Tranmere Rovers - LIVE

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:52 GMT

FULL-TIME - MK Dons 1-1 Tranmere Rovers

A real blow at the end as Dons concede in stoppage time, dropping two points.

A bit of a nothing game really, but the hosts lived too much of a charmed life at the end as they looked to hang on, Hendry firing in with two minutes to go

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:49 GMT

91 mins: GOAL - Hendry equalises

The substitute takes a touch to get it out of his feet on the right-hand side of the penalty area before picking out his corner, firing low past McGill to equalise

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:47 GMT

Stoppage time

Three minutes to be added on

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:44 GMT

86 mins: Calamity of errors

Lemonheigh-Evans goes down under pressure from Bradshaw, nothing given, but Bradshaw thinks the ref has given it, so picks the ball up. Handball!

Tomlinson’s free-kick though easy for McGee to gather out the sky

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:39 GMT

82 mins: Kelly makes way

Another change for MK, MJ Williams replacing Liam Kelly

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:38 GMT

80 mins: Penalty appeals

Big handball shout for Tranmere as they put a cross in, looked like there was an arm from someone from where we’re sat.

But nothing is given and Dons break, Finch has Kelly and Gilbey in support but he cannot pick out a man

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:33 GMT

76 mins: More Tranmere changes

Patrick is replaced by Hendry

Morris is replaced by Davison

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:28 GMT

71 mins: Gilbey forces a save

Great header from the skipper at the far post, forces McGee into a save behind for a corner

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:25 GMT

68 mins: Patrick into the book

Foul on Tucker, Patrick gets a needles yellow as he fires the ball miles wide long after the whistle

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:22 GMT

Today's attendance

Attendance: 6,047 (452)

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:21 GMT

64 mins: Subs

Goal-scorer Joe White comes off for Tom Carroll

And Tommy Leigh is replaced by Sonny Finch.

Tranmere also make a change - they bring on Harvey Saunders for Kristian Dennis

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:19 GMT

62 mins: Great play

Really nice stuff from Tomlinson and in turn Kelly, who threads a ball to Nemane but Bradshaw gets to it just ahead of the Dons wing-back

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:18 GMT

60 mins: Patrick just over

Good effort from the Tranmere striker, fizzing an effort just over the bar.

Tom Carroll and Sonny Finch look set to come on shortly for Lindsey’s side

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:16 GMT

59 mins: Nemane into the book

Khan threatened to break there, Lemonheigh-Evans already on a booking thought about bringing him down, but Nemane instead did it, earning him a booking

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:12 GMT

54 mins: Gilbey forces a save

Great one-touch stuff in the centre of the park to unleash Gilbey, he has a go from the edge which is punched away by McGee

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:11 GMT

53 mins: Kelly fires it to the moon

Not often you fancy Jack Tucker to take shots more than Liam Kelly, but that effort from the former Crawley man was looped miles into the air, and a long-way wide too

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:05 GMT

48 mins: Tucker just over

A terrible corner routine, Tomlinson’s cross is rubbish frankly but it skims outwards to Tucker at the far post who hits it left-footed on the turn, but it’s just over the bar, looked as though McGee got a touch but goal kick given

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:02 GMT

Second-half

Tranmere Rovers get the game back underway

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Tranmere RoversStadium MK

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice