Hendry strikes in stoppage time to deny Lindsey first Dons home win

League Two: MK Dons 1-1 Tranmere Rovers

A stoppage time strike from Regan Hendry spoiled what would have been victory in Scott Lindsey’s first home game in charge of MK Dons as Tranmere Rovers snatched a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

In a game low on quality, Joe White’s excellent strike - his second in as many games - on 24 minutes looked as though it would be the difference between the sides heading into time added on, but Hendry peeled away at the far post to put past keeper Tom McGill to earn his side a point.

The point, taking Lindsey’s tally to five from his opening three games, lifts Dons one place to 13th in the League Two table.

After their emphatic 5-1 win over Harrogate Town in the week, Scott Lindsey named an unchanged side to face Tranmere Rovers for his first home game in charge since taking over. It saw Tommy Leigh leading the line once more, with Joe White handed his first home start too after he opening his scoring account at the Exercise Stadium.

But while there were fireworks in the game on Tuesday, Lindsey's first game at home was a little more subdued. A slow and patient start from both sides saw precious little in terms of chances, though both keepers made early saves low to their right - McGee keeping out Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' header while Tom McGill saved Kieron Morris' strike from the edge of the box.

Screaming out for a moment of quality, White delivered on 24 minutes as he arrowed Laurence Maguire's ball into the top corner to give Dons the lead - his second goal in as many games.

The opener did little to draw Tranmere out, though they had a few half-chances but nothing major to trouble McGill, while at the other end, White's free-kick at the very end of the half was arrowed wide of the mark.

The second-half followed a similar path, with little in the way of quality from either side to light up the game. Tucker had a half-sight of goal when he spun a left-footed strike over the bar, Alex Gilbey too saw a strike saved by McGee, while Omari Patrick fizzed one just over McGill's bar.

The game looked to be heading routinely towards full time until, in the first minute of three added on, substitute Regan Hendry peeled off at the far post, bringing down a cross before firing low past McGill into the bottom corner to share the points and spoil Lindsey's first home game in charge.

Referee: Craig Hicks

Attendance: 6,047 (452)

MK Dons: McGill, Tucker, Offord, Maguire, Tomlinson, Nemane, Lemonheigh-Evans, Kelly (Willians 82), Gilbey, White (Carroll 64), Leigh (Finch 64)

Subs not used: Harness, Lewington, Tripp, Ilunga

Tranmere Rovers: McGee, Norman, Davies, Turnbull, O'Connor, Bradshaw, Khan, Merrie, Morris(Hendry 77), Patrick (Davison 77), Dennis (Saunders 64)

Subs not used: Murphy, Taylor, Solomon, Wood

Booked: Lemonheigh-Evans, Nemane, Patrick