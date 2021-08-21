Ipswich Town vs MK Dons: get the latest from Portman Road

MK Dons will look to pick up their second win in a row today as they take on the Tractor Boys.

By Toby Lock
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 1:30 pm
Matchday Live - Ipswich Town vs MK Dons from Portman Road for the League One fixture this afternoon

Get the latest from the game.

LIVE: Ipswich Town vs MK Dons

Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:07

  • Liam Manning returns to Portman Road
  • Dons out to win back-to-back after midweek victory
Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:07

Bring a mask to the game

Coronavirus protocols appear to have caught a lot of people on the hop before kick-off here at Portman Road. If you’re heading to the game without a mask, it appears you’ll need on to get in.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:05

Ipswich Town’s team news

Ipswich Town’s team to face MK Dons
Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:02

MK Dons team news - two changes for Liam Manning’s men

MK Dons captain Dean Lewington

Two changes for MK Dons this afternoon as Tennai Watson returns to the side replacing Aden Baldwin at right wing-back, while Daniel Harvie’s concussion rules him out, bringing skipper Dean Lewington in for his first start of the season. Brooklyn Ilunga comes onto the bench with Harvie out.

Team: Fisher, Lewington, Darling, O’Hora, Jules, Watson, Robson, O’Riley, Twine, Parrott, Eisa

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 13:53

A look around Portman Road

Portman Road - the home of Ipswich Town
Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 09:47

Around the grounds this afternoon

Today’s League One fixtures
Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 09:45

The match details in the run up to the game

Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ trip to Ipswich Town

Former Don Scott Fraser will see his old team-mates a lot sooner than he may have expected when they arrive to take on Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 09:44

Injury news ahead of kick-off

Daniel Harvie in action against Charlton Athletic

Max Watters and Daniel Harvie will miss out on the game at Ipswich today. Watters’ is edging closer to full fitness after suffering an ankle injury in pre-season, while Harvie took a blow to the head on Tuesday night and is going through concussion protocols.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 09:42

A return to Portman Road for Liam Manning

Liam Manning: Plenty of fond Ipswich Town memories but Dons win would be another

Liam Manning has plenty of fond memories at Ipswich Town, and he hopes to add winning there with MK Dons tomorrow.

Dons’ head coach Liam Manning is plenty familiar with Ipswich Town. The 35-year-old came through the academy at Portman Road, turned pro there and returned to spend nearly a decade on their coaching staff.

Today though, he heads back to familiar territory with MK Dons looking to get one over on the hand which once fed him.

