Ipswich Town vs MK Dons: get the latest from Portman Road
Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:07
- Liam Manning returns to Portman Road
- Dons out to win back-to-back after midweek victory
Bring a mask to the game
Coronavirus protocols appear to have caught a lot of people on the hop before kick-off here at Portman Road. If you’re heading to the game without a mask, it appears you’ll need on to get in.
Ipswich Town’s team news
MK Dons team news - two changes for Liam Manning’s men
Two changes for MK Dons this afternoon as Tennai Watson returns to the side replacing Aden Baldwin at right wing-back, while Daniel Harvie’s concussion rules him out, bringing skipper Dean Lewington in for his first start of the season. Brooklyn Ilunga comes onto the bench with Harvie out.
Team: Fisher, Lewington, Darling, O’Hora, Jules, Watson, Robson, O’Riley, Twine, Parrott, Eisa
A look around Portman Road
Around the grounds this afternoon
The match details in the run up to the game
Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ trip to Ipswich Town
Former Don Scott Fraser will see his old team-mates a lot sooner than he may have expected when they arrive to take on Ipswich Town on Saturday.
Injury news ahead of kick-off
Max Watters and Daniel Harvie will miss out on the game at Ipswich today. Watters’ is edging closer to full fitness after suffering an ankle injury in pre-season, while Harvie took a blow to the head on Tuesday night and is going through concussion protocols.
A return to Portman Road for Liam Manning
Liam Manning: Plenty of fond Ipswich Town memories but Dons win would be another
Liam Manning has plenty of fond memories at Ipswich Town, and he hopes to add winning there with MK Dons tomorrow.
Dons’ head coach Liam Manning is plenty familiar with Ipswich Town. The 35-year-old came through the academy at Portman Road, turned pro there and returned to spend nearly a decade on their coaching staff.
Today though, he heads back to familiar territory with MK Dons looking to get one over on the hand which once fed him.