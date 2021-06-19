Jerome turns down Dons offer to sign for Luton Town

Cameron Jerome

Cameron Jerome has signed for Luton Town after turning down an offer to remain at Stadium MK next season.

Jerome finished last term on the sidelines through injury but his 15 goals were enough to see him top the charts for Russell Martin's side.

He was subject to a late bid from Cardiff City on transfer deadline day in February, but without time to seek a replacement, Dons turned down the bid.

An offer was made to Jerome to stay at the club next season but he has opted for a move to Kenilworth Road.