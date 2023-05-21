Late Ascot winner breaks Newport Pagnell hearts in Wembley defeat

Kai Walters' goal 11 minutes from time broke Newport Pagnell Town hearts as Ascot United listed the FA Vase at Wembley Stadium.

The substitute bravely headed the Yellamen in front after the Swans twice hit the woodwork and had countless other chances to take the lead and repeat their winning feat of a year ago.

With seven of the side who started at Wembley last season keeping their spots for the final once more, Gary Flinn's side had plenty of big-game experience in his ranks to take on Ascot United.

But Combined Counties League Premier Division North champions Ascot were to be no pushovers, having cruised to their league title with just two defeats. And it would be the Yellamen who started the brightest and almost took the lead when Rob Gerrard rose highest to meet a fourth minute corner, but Christian Smail headed off the line.

After surviving the early pressure from United, the Swans began to settle into the affair and twice came close to opening the scoring. First, Ben Ford found space on the edge of the box but his shot was deflected wide, before Jake Watkinson scuffed his effort wide from similar range.

Both sides suffered an early blow though midway through the first-half when a nasty clash of heads between Rob Gerrard and Newport skipper Russell Short brought out the stretchers. While both players were able to leave under their own steam, both saw their Wembley final end early. Both were later back in the dugouts sporting bandages over their wounds.

The delay seemed to spark Newport into life, with Albie Hall hitting the post from close range before nearly teeing up striker parker Watkinson with a low cross which was just about cut out by Ascot keeper Rhys Forster.

Hall could have had a couple by the half-time whistle, firing wide and then just over before the interval as Newport went in at the break on top.

Perhaps feeling aggrieved not to be in front already, Newport definitely should have taken the lead five minutes after the restart when Hall again did well down the right to pick out Watkinson in the centre but the striker went with the outside of his boot, and put his effort wide of the mark.

The longer the game went on, Ascot began to stem the green tide and started to have chances of their own. Daniel Bailey headed over the bar just before the hour-mark, before thumping a powerful one against it with 15 minutes to go.

Four minutes later though, Ascot would be in front. Sean McCormack, who had been a threat throughout on the United right, put in a peach of a delivery to the near post which was met by substitute Kai Walters, heading across goal and into the net.

Try as they might in the closing stages, Newport could not get back on level terms. James Sage and Watkinson both had ambitious efforts from range which were well gathered by keeper Forster, while a goal-mouth scramble just would not fall for the Swans as they relinquished their FA Vase.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Ascot United: Forster, Lock (Ellis 81), Gerrard (Walters 23), Ajanlekoko, Bailey, McCormack, H Grant, Matthew, Welch (Mealing 73), Tucker, A Grant

Subs not used: Negus, Bouwers, Balogun, August, Ellis

Newport Pagnell Town: Conway, Sage, Smail, Powell, Shepherd, Watkinson, Hall, Ford (Pryke 77), Wilson (Evans 77), Ahmed, Short (Bush 23)

Subs not used: Willett, Barnes, Tshikuna

