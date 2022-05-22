Littlehampton Town 0-3 Newport Pagnell Town - Newport win the FA Vase

Newport Pagnell Town play the biggest game in their history this afternoon as they take on Littlehampton Town in the final of the FA Vase at Wembley Stadium.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 1:45 pm
<p>Newport Pagnell Town will grace the pitch at Wembley Stadium this afternoon as they take on Littlehampton Town in the final of the FA Vase</p>

Newport Pagnell Town will grace the pitch at Wembley Stadium this afternoon as they take on Littlehampton Town in the final of the FA Vase

Get the latest from the game.

Littlehampton Town 0-3 Newport Pagnell Town - LIVE

Last updated: Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 14:15

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 14:15

IT’S ALL OVER!

Newport Pagnell Town fans at Wembley

They’ve done it! Newport Pagnell Town have won the FA Vase!

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 14:14

IT’S ALL OVER! NEWPORT PAGNELL WIN THE FA VASE!

Newport Pagnell Town fans at Wembley

Celebration time! Newport Pagnell have won the FA Vase!!

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 14:12

90 mins: Into stoppage time

Newport Pagnell are just three minutes away!

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 14:05

83 mins: Header wide for Littlehampton

There hasn’t been a lot to write home about for Littlehampton in this game, and Shay Wiggans’ header wide has been as close as they’ve come in a little while.

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:54

73 mins: Wright limps out

Newport skipper Jordan Wright’s afternoon has come to an early end, he limps out and is replaced by Newport legend Adan Pryke

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:51

69 mins: No penalty this time

Mo Ahmed is sent tumbling in the box this time, but referee Sam Barrott is not interested.

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:49

68 mins: Double change for Newport

Goal-scorer Kieran Barnes makes way for the final 22 minutes, replaced by Ben Ford.

And Jake Watkinson is replaced by Jim Burnside.

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:47

A look at Newport’s second goal

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:44

63 mins: GOAL! Shepherd nets from the spot

Just minutes after hitting the post, Littlehampton are surely out of this one now as Shepherd nets his second of the afternoon, this time with a cool penalty, sending Binfield the wrong way.

3-0 Newport lead!

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:43

62 mins: PENALTY!

Jake Watkinson is taken out as he dances into the box by Jenkins! Penalty for Newport Pagnell!

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Wembley Stadium