“Everything comes to an end eventually”: Swans pair release statement after exit

Gary Flinn and Gary Chance leave Newport Pagnell Town after four seasons and back-to-back Wembley visits

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read

Departing management team Gary Flinn and Gary Chance have paid tribute to Newport Pagnell Town following their four seasons at Willen Road.

The pair announced their exit from the Swans following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Ascot United in the FA Vase final at Wembley Stadium early this morning (Monday).

In a joint statement, the pair said: “As we all know everything comes to an end eventually, but importantly when it does, you’re able to look back and feel you’ve contributed to making a positive impact for all involved.

“We leave with great memories which we feel privileged to have shared with the players, volunteers and all the amazing supporters of the club.

“Thank you to Viv Cox who has selflessly supported us and thanks to everyone else who contributed to supporting the team.

“All clubs are bigger than its individual parts, the community and supporters will for sure keep pushing the club onwards and upwards.”

