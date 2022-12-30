Milton Keynes star and England captain Leah Williamson awarded OBE in New Year Honour List 2023

England’s European championship winning captain from Milton Keynes Leah Williamson has been awarded an OBE in this year’s honours list.

Announced tonight (30 December), the England captain was one of four Euro 2022 winners named in the New Year Honours List 2023.

Williamson, was England’s inspirational captain during their championship winning campaign in 2022.

Leah Williamson lifting the European Championship at Wembley. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

England claimed the 2022 European Championship this summer winning a major international tournament for the first time since 2022.

At just 25, Williamson who was born in Milton Keynes was England’s talisman showcasing world-class composure and determination from the centre back position.

Other pivotal members of the Lioness squad were recognised by the royal family, all-time top scorer Ellen White, Lucy Bronze, and player of the tournament Beth Mead all received MBEs.

England were victorious at Wembley (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The founder of UK school, One Degree Academy, Riaz Shah, has been awarded an OBE.

Rated as outstanding in a recent Ofsted report the school serves 4-11-year olds in the Enfield area.

Anna Ince the chief executive officer for traffic management company, Resonate, has received an OBE.

Resonate is designed to assist commuters in Milton Keynes and beyond by presenting the fastest routes available to commuters.

Also, the chief executive of famous Milton Keynes charity The Parks Trust, David Foster was granted an BEM for his services to the local community.

Always popular, The Parks Trust oversees some of the most picturesque nature areas in Milton Keynes.

The not-for-profit organisation looks after woodlands, lakes and parks in the Milton Keynes area.

It also runs community events for local people.

Louisa Hobbs, the operations manager at MK Food Bank has received a BEM in recognition of the vital work she undertook during the pandemic.

Sadly the demand for the service which provides meals to people in need has surged during the cost of living crisis.

As energy prices have soared, more and more people living in Milton Keynes have needed assistance paying for food.

