MK Dons' game with Burton Albion postponed due to covid cases

The Pirelli Stadium - home of Burton Albion

The League One game between MK Dons and Burton Albion this Saturday has been postponed after both sides discovered covid cases in their squads.

Dons themselves have suffered with covid cases of late - two players tested positive at the end of October, forcing several others into isolation for the FA Cup first round game against Stevenage, Troy Parrott was sidelined too while Dons were without Scott Twine, Mo Eisa and Peter Kioso last Saturday as they followed covid protocols.

Similar issues at the Pirelli Stadium for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side have meant both sides were unable to fulfil the fixture. It will be re-arranged for a later date.

Last week, Liam Manning confirmed strict measures have remained in place to try and prevent the spread of the virus at Stadium MK.A statement read: "The clubs informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture at the Pirelli Stadium due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their squads.