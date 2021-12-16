MK Dons' game with Burton Albion postponed due to covid cases
The third meeting between the sides was due to take place at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday
The League One game between MK Dons and Burton Albion this Saturday has been postponed after both sides discovered covid cases in their squads.
Dons themselves have suffered with covid cases of late - two players tested positive at the end of October, forcing several others into isolation for the FA Cup first round game against Stevenage, Troy Parrott was sidelined too while Dons were without Scott Twine, Mo Eisa and Peter Kioso last Saturday as they followed covid protocols.
Similar issues at the Pirelli Stadium for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side have meant both sides were unable to fulfil the fixture. It will be re-arranged for a later date.
Last week, Liam Manning confirmed strict measures have remained in place to try and prevent the spread of the virus at Stadium MK.A statement read: "The clubs informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture at the Pirelli Stadium due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their squads.
"In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement. In addition, it will assist affected clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained."