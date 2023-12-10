MK Dons Women 0-2 Birmingham City Women: Dons exit the FA Cup
A spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup is in the offing this afternoon for MK Dons Women
They take on Birmingham City at Stadium MK - stick with us for the latest from the game.
MK Dons Women vs Birmingham City Women - LIVE
FULL-TIME: MK Dons Women 0-2 Birmingham City Women
Late heartbreak for Dons as Birmingham strike twice in stoppage time to sent Dons out of the FA Cup in cruel circumstances
90+4 mins: GOAL - Blues score again
Dons have a corner and sent keeper Sansom up, but Birmingham counter and Charlie Devlin breaks over half-way, and rolls the ball into the empty net to double the lead and secure their spot in the next round
Today's attendance: 651
90+2 mins: GOAL - Blues surely win it
Oh in the cruellest of fashions, MK Dons have conceded at the death.
It looked a tame effort from Yu-Ri dribbles through and somehow sneaks in at the near post past Sansom
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
89 mins: Late change for Dons
Lily Dolling comes on with a couple of minutes to go, replacing Laura Mitchell
87 mins: More bravery
Back underway after those injuries, and Birmingham are back on the front foot, this time forcing another corner as Warren get an important block in
84 mins: Cramp
Three Dons players go down with cramp after another flurry of Birmingham attacks. Clock's ticking down, a replay looking more and more likely
82 mins: Dons showing a bit more
With the clock ticking down, and Birmingham throwing everything forward, it is leaving a bit more space for Dons to try and exploit.
Rush unfortunately though lived up to her name there and hurried an effort on goal, shanking it high and wide
80 mins: Final change
Birmingham make their last change of the night, bringing on Choe Yu-Ri replacing Jade Pennock
76 mins: Shot wide
Only just on, Charlie Devlin swipes one wide from the edge of the box.
Dons seem perfectly happy to drag out these final 15 minutes or so