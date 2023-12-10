News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons Women 0-2 Birmingham City Women: Dons exit the FA Cup

A spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup is in the offing this afternoon for MK Dons Women

By Toby Lock
Published 10th Dec 2023, 14:13 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 17:02 GMT
They take on Birmingham City at Stadium MK - stick with us for the latest from the game.

MK Dons Women vs Birmingham City Women - LIVE

17:02 GMT

FULL-TIME: MK Dons Women 0-2 Birmingham City Women

Late heartbreak for Dons as Birmingham strike twice in stoppage time to sent Dons out of the FA Cup in cruel circumstances

16:59 GMT

90+4 mins: GOAL - Blues score again

Dons have a corner and sent keeper Sansom up, but Birmingham counter and Charlie Devlin breaks over half-way, and rolls the ball into the empty net to double the lead and secure their spot in the next round

Today's attendance: 651

16:57 GMT

90+2 mins: GOAL - Blues surely win it

Oh in the cruellest of fashions, MK Dons have conceded at the death.

It looked a tame effort from Yu-Ri dribbles through and somehow sneaks in at the near post past Sansom

16:54 GMT

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

16:53 GMT

89 mins: Late change for Dons

Lily Dolling comes on with a couple of minutes to go, replacing Laura Mitchell

16:51 GMT

87 mins: More bravery

Back underway after those injuries, and Birmingham are back on the front foot, this time forcing another corner as Warren get an important block in

16:48 GMT

84 mins: Cramp

Three Dons players go down with cramp after another flurry of Birmingham attacks. Clock's ticking down, a replay looking more and more likely

16:46 GMT

82 mins: Dons showing a bit more

With the clock ticking down, and Birmingham throwing everything forward, it is leaving a bit more space for Dons to try and exploit.

Rush unfortunately though lived up to her name there and hurried an effort on goal, shanking it high and wide

16:45 GMT

80 mins: Final change

Birmingham make their last change of the night, bringing on Choe Yu-Ri replacing Jade Pennock

16:40 GMT

76 mins: Shot wide

Only just on, Charlie Devlin swipes one wide from the edge of the box.

Dons seem perfectly happy to drag out these final 15 minutes or so

