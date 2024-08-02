A familiar face convinced Lawrence to make MK Dons switch

Nico Lawrence signed for MK Dons on loan from Southampton on Friday | MK Dons

The defender has arrived on loan from Southampton after a conversation with the former MK Dons manager

Southampton boss Russell Martin convinced his defender Nico Lawrence that MK Dons was the best place for him to spend this season on loan.

The 20-year-old centre-back signed a new two-year contract at St Mary’s, but with the Saints promoted to the Premier League, his opportunities were likely to be limited.

Lawrence joined Colchester United on loan last season but a knee injury limited him to just five appearances in August before he returned to the south coast.

Keen to get more senior football under his belt, after a successful spell at Torquay United in 2023, Lawrence said he had plenty of options, but a conversation with former Dons manager Martin convinced him Stadium MK was the right place to be this season.

“I sat with Russ for about half an hour discussing my options and what would suit me best, and obviously, it was MK,” he said. “I had a lot of options to pick from, but as soon as I heard MK were interested, it was a no-brainer for me.

“I've seen a lot of transfers coming into the club, and when I look at the club's history at producing players, it's a positive and I hope I can be a part of it.

“The style excites me a lot, it's very similar to Southampton's football so I cannot wait to get going.

“My Colchester experience was cut short with injuries, but I really enjoyed it at Torquay. It was my first loan playing men's football, which I loved. I got my name out there, and having that exposure, is something I want to have here as well.”

Arriving a little over a week before the season kicks off against Bradford City on Saturday August 10, Lawrence hopes he can play a part in tomorrow’s friendly against Plymouth Argyle.

He added: “I cannot wait to get started. I hope to play against Plymouth, prove myself to my team-mates and the gaffer that I can be in contention to start in the league.

“Personally, and as a team, I think we're aiming for the same thing: to be up there getting promoted together.”