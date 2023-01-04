A learning experience for Cumming during his year at MK Dons

Not many players can appreciate the ups and downs of 2022 at Stadium MK quite like goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

The on-loan Chelsea man is now midway through his second spell at the club, originally swapping Gillingham for MK Dons this time last year.

His time at Priestfield means he is no stranger to scrapping at the wrong end of the League One table, but after his first spell at the club, he did not imagine he would be back in a relegation scrap this term.

Cumming was arguably the final piece of the puzzle when he arrived last January, immediately giving Dons a sense of assuredness following the departure of Andrew Fisher to Swansea City.

Making a stunning save in stoppage time to deny Portsmouth an equaliser, Cumming immediately endeared himself to the Dons supporters and there was a huge sense of relief when he signed again in summer for a second spell.

But, the keeper admitted this season has been a tough one to take, both on and off the field. While the club have toiled, he too has been shifted from pillar to post with several different goalkeeper coaches and now a managerial change too.

Cumming though said his year in MK has been one he has really enjoyed.

“It has been brilliant,” he said. “I’ve learned so much, playing week-in, week-out.

“The contrast from last season being at the top end compared to being in the relegation zone this year has brought about different challenges but all together, it has been really good for my development and I’ve learned loads.

“It has been tough at times personally. I’ve had three or four keeper coaches, results haven’t been going our way but it has all been good for my learning.

“Something Liam taught me was to focus on what I can control and outcomes will follow. I think that has happened in the last few games.”

Having established himself in the side, and having that experience of the promotion fight last season, the 23-year-old believes he has been able to come out of his shell more in the dressing room over the last 12 months and is keen to continue being a key voice in the squad.

