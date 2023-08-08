A look ahead to MK Dons’ Carabao Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers

Daniel Harvie and Joe Jacobson during the match between MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium MK last season. Pic: Jane Russell

MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers may be a division apart now but they cross paths once again this season in the opening round of the Carabao Cup.

Certainly no strangers to one another, the Buckinghamshire rivals have crossed paths 18 times down the years but never in the League Cup. Dons have won half of those 18 meetings, with the Chairboys taking five wins.

Now plying their trades in different divisions, the sides could not have opened their campaigns in a more contrasting manner. Dons hit five past newly promoted Wrexham on Saturday at the Racecourse Ground in a 5-3 win to get their League Two season up and running, while Wycombe were thumped 3-0 at home by Exeter City.

Dons are still waiting for the return of Dean Lewington, Conor Grant and Matt Dennis to fitness, having missed much of the pre-season campaign as a result of injuries.

Matt Bloomfield’s side are suffering no new injury concerns, and could see Richard Keogh make a return to Stadium MK having played there in 2020/21 before moving to Huddersfield Town.

The Carabao Cup, in its various guises, has given MK Dons plenty of great memories down the years. The competition has seen Dons take on the likes of Premier League sides Liverpool and Leicester City at Stadium MK, saw Dons beat Watford at Vicarage Road last season and arguably their most famous night - the 4-0 win over Manchester United.

Referee James Bell will take charge of the game - officiating Dons for the first time. Taking charge of his first game of the season, Bell took chargeof 17 matches last term, booking 58 and sending off three. Ian Cooper and Matthew Smith will run the lines with Fourth Official Rob Smith.