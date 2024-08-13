A look ahead to MK Dons' Carabao Cup first round game against Watford

Vicarage Road | Getty Images

Previewing MK Dons’ trip to Vicarage Road to take on Watford in the Carabao Cup first round (kicking off at 7.45pm)

MK Dons are no stranger to Championship sides in recent weeks, but will look to get their first win over one this season when they take on Watford in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Mike Williamson’s side took on Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle in pre-season games, drawing 1-1 with Pompey before a fortunate Ryan Hardie goal secured a 1-0 win for Wayne Rooney’s Argyle a few days later.

Dons kicked off the season proper with a 2-1 defeat to Bradford City on Saturday, conceding twice in the first five minutes before pulling one back through Alex Gilbey on 20 minutes. Despite their chances, they were unable to find a breakthrough in the second-half.

Watford meanwhile got their Championship season off to a winning start with a 3-2 win over Millwall at The Den on Saturday. Leading 2-0 with 16 minutes to go, Millwall scored twice, the latest of which came with two minutes to go. But the Hornets would snatch a stoppage time winner through Mileta Rajovic.

Neither side made it past this stage last season. While Dons were beaten 2-0 by Wycombe Wanderers, Watford also went out to League One opposition in the form of Stevenage, who snuck by on penalties.

The year before, Dons and Watford crossed paths for the first and only time in the second round of the League Cup. Goals from Matt Dennis and Darragh Burns won it for Liam Manning’s side that night against Rob Edwards’ side.

Referee Lewis Smith will take charge of the game. Having spent the last few months in Japan officiating in the J-League, Smith returned to English shores for the new season, overseeing Sheffield Wednesday’s 4-0 win over Plymouth on Sunday.

Last season, he took charge of 50 games, showing 185 yellows, six reds and awarded 12 penalties. Last taking charge of Dons in December 2023 in the 3-1 win over Morecambe at the Globe Arena, they have won both games he has overseen - the other the 1-0 win over Forest Green in December 2022.

Michael Webb and Garry Maskell will run the lines with Fourth Official Ruebyn Ricardo.

Bookmakers bet365.com have Dons at 17/4 to progress, while Watford are 11/20 to go through, and they offer 10/3 that the game ends level and heads beyond 90 minutes.