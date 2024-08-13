Rotation expected for MK Dons when they take on Watford in League Cup
MK Dons are set to make changes this evening when they take on Watford in the Carabao Cup first round.
Heading to Vicarage Road for only the second time in the club’s history, Mike Williamson is keen to see more of his squad when they take on the Championship side.
After a challenging pre-season campaign, where the Hornets took on the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Stevenage, Gillingham, Hibs, Reading and Brentford, they got their Championship campaign off and running on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Millwall at The Den.
While Williamson expects opposite number Tom Cleverley to make changes too, the Dons head coach said he will field a side he hopes can do enough to win the game.
“We don't know what changes they'll make but it will be a really good test for us,” he said. “We'll look after ourselves, there will be a few rested but we have to keep improving, and we want to see an improvement after Saturday.
“We want to look after a couple of players who are still catching up with fitness over pre-season.”
He continued: “Every game we go into wanting to win. It's difficult because we don't want to risk anyone so early on, but we've got good strength in depth.
“We want to go there and attack it not just to improve our process and the understanding of the detail, but we also want to win the game, and to see some of the lads who didn't get a chance on Saturday to drive the standards up.”
