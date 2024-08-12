New owners to fund MK Dons as they look for 'finishing touches' in the window
Mike Williamson is ‘optimistic’ that he can delve back into the transfer market to find the finishing touches he wants for his MK Dons side.
New owner Fahad Al Ghanim is yet to set out his plans in terms of a recruitment process at the club since taking over on Friday. Mr Al Ghanim’s Kuwait-led consortium is believed to bring significant financial backing to the club, with a swift move for Aaron Nemane on Friday night from Notts County already a sign of things to come.
Asked whether Williamson’s approach to the window, which closes at the end of the month, has now changed with the new owners, he said: “The message from the owners is yes, but actually, we're yet to sit down and really make a detailed plan. They’ve spoken about their ambition, but that actually looks like still needs to be ironed out in the next couple of days and weeks.
“We’ve got targets, but we had limitations before, but we'll wait and see. We're very optimistic about it.”
Having brought in 12 players already this summer, Williamson admitted there is not a vast amount the side needs given their heavy recruitment so far, but admitted there are still likely players to depart, and some extra pieces he wants in the starting line-up.
He said: “There will not be many, but still and few incoming and outgoing. It still needs to smooth itself out, we've got a large squad and we've done a lot of our business already.
“We're looking for the right kind of player, someone who will come in and impact the starting XI now, whereas in the summer you're looking to build a squad with strength in depth. We're looking for the finishing touches.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.