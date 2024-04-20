A look ahead to MK Dons' final away game of the season at Harrogate Town

The EnviroVent Stadium

MK Dons will want to go into the play-offs with momentum, and to do so, they must win their first trip to Harrogate on Saturday in the penultimate game of the season.

Simon Weaver’s side are unlikely now to get into the top seven this season, going into the game sitting 12th in the table, while Dons’ chances of promotion to League One are now reliant on a play-off campaign.

The Sulphurites have lost just once in the last eight, and have won three of their last four at the EnviroVent Stadium. Dons’ away form meanwhile has been patchy since the start of 2024, but have two wins and a draw from their last five on the road, most recently beating Forest Green Rovers at the New Lawn. Dons have also won off the back of defeat every time under Mike Williamson.

The sides have only met once, and it saw Harrogate leave Stadium MK 1-0 winners in September, with the only goal coming when keeper Craig MacGillivray kicked the ball against Warren O’Hora, and it bobbled in.

Form-man Max Dean will be looking to continue his excellent scoring streak of late, with the 20-year-old netting five goals in his last four appearances, with 17 in 30 this season. Fellow striker Matt Dennis is a doubt for the game though, with Dons also sweating on the fitness of wing-back Joe Tomlinson.

Referee David Webb will take charge of the game. In his 30 games this term, he has shown 115 yellow cards and one red, awarding four penalties. Those with a good memory will remember the official from his last game in charge - the 4-0 FA Cup first round win over Hyde in November 2017. In seven games in charge of the club, Dons have won two, drawn two and lost three.

Daniel Leach and Matthew McGrath will run the lines with Fourth Official Scott Jackson.