A look ahead to MK Dons' final game of the season at Swindon Town

Previewing the final game of the season as MK Dons take on Swindon Town, kicking off at 3pm

MK Dons bring down the curtain on a massively disappointing season with the familiar trip to Swindon Town.

Neither side will look especially fondly on the 24/25 season, with Ian Holloway’s side starting the day in 13th, while Dons will finish no higher than 18th.

Since Holloway took over in October, the Robins have picked up significantly. Taking over with the side in 22nd spot, Swindon are comfortably mid-table, and have been in remarkable form since the turn of the year, losing only six times. And the last two months, which have sent them cruising up the middle order, have seen them win six, draw five and lose only twice.

Dons are unbeaten in their last three matches under head coach Paul Warne, their fifth head of the season, and secured their League Two safety in the second of those, beating Crewe 1-0 at Gresty Road. Wins have been rare for Dons all season, while wins on the road have been even harder to come by. Only six times have Dons picked up three points away from home, scoring just 21 points outside of Stadium MK all campaign.

But you have to look back to 2012 for Swindon’s last home win over Dons - a 1-0 defeat in August, which also saw Dean Lewington sent off on the stroke of half-time. Lewington, who surpassed former Swindon man John Trollope’s record of most league appearances for a single club, will hang up his playing boots for good come the full-time whistle on Saturday.

In 28 games between the sides, Dons have won 15 of them, while Swindon have claimed seven wins, with six draws.

Dons look set to be without striker Scott Hogan for the game after the front man injured his ankle against Grimsby, while Alex Gilbey, Jay Williams, Nathan Thompson and Dan Crowley will also remain sidelined for the finale.

Referee Declan Bourne will take charge of the game. In his 29 outings thus far, he has shown 107 yellows, five reds and awarded seven penalties. His last Dons game came in February 2024 when late goals from Jack Payne and Joe Tomlinson secured a 2-1 win for Mike Williamson’s side.

Officiating four Dons games, three have resulted in Dons wins, and one defeat. His record for Swindon has seen him oversee six of their games - one win, one defeat and four draws.

Dean Treleaven and Sean Rothwell will run the lines with Fourth Official Marvyn Amphlett.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 16/5 to win the game, with Swindon 3/4 and 29/10 the draw.