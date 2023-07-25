A look ahead to MK Dons’ pre-season game with Coventry City
Previewing MK Dons’ home friendly against Championship side Coventry City
MK Dons return to Stadium MK for the first time since April when they take on Coventry City in their penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer.
Graham Alexander’s side returned to England over the weekend after a week-long training camp in Hannover, Germany, where they rounded out their trip with a 1-0 defeat to VfL Osnabrück.
In terms of results, it hasn’t been a good summer of friendlies for Dons, having lost to Wealdstone before drawing with Barnet prior to their trip to Europe. The scorelines though are not a big concern for Alexander, who admitted he sees them as “training sessions in match kit” ahead of the new season.
Mark Robins’ team arrive at Stadium MK with two pre-season games under their belt, and both have finished goal-less. The first came against Forest Green Rovers last week, before sharing a 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury on Saturday.
The Sky Blues came within a whisker of the Premier League last season, missing out to Luton Town on penalties in the Championship play-off final in May.
A fully-stocked away end will be at Stadium MK to meet them too, with around 2,500 visitor’s tickets already sold for the encounter.