A look ahead to MK Dons’ pre-season game with Coventry City

MK Dons return to Stadium MK for the first time since April when they take on Coventry City in their penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer.

Graham Alexander’s side returned to England over the weekend after a week-long training camp in Hannover, Germany, where they rounded out their trip with a 1-0 defeat to VfL Osnabrück.

Mark Robins’ team arrive at Stadium MK with two pre-season games under their belt, and both have finished goal-less. The first came against Forest Green Rovers last week, before sharing a 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The Sky Blues came within a whisker of the Premier League last season, missing out to Luton Town on penalties in the Championship play-off final in May.