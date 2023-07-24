Preparations to intensify with two weeks before Dons’ season kicks off

After a week in Germany with his side, Graham Alexander’s attention is starting to turn to MK Dons’ starting line-up.

The start of the new season is now less than two weeks away, with the first game a trip to League Two favourites Wrexham on opening day.

With three pre-season friendlies in the bank so far, suffering two defeats and a draw, Alexander is beginning to formulate a plan for what his side will look like at the Racecourse Ground.

It is likely then that he will use the two home friendlies against Coventry City on Tuesday night (7pm) and Northampton Town on Saturday (3pm) to put his plans into action, though he will still not be too focused on the results of the games.

“We've got to intensify it now to narrow things down to a starting team,” he said. “We see the first few games as a training session in a match kit.

“We want to see the will to win, but the result is not important. We're keen to see how they take on the physical elements, the tactical elements, whether we can take what we do in training into games. We don't put too much emphasis on results.

“We know what we'll face against Wrexham, so we won't focus too much on the distractions along the way.”