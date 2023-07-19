Dons’ focus will shift to Wrexham opener soon as season fast approaches

Focus will soon begin to shift to Wrexham as MK Dons approach the first game of the season.

With 17 days to go before kick-off in League Two, Graham Alexander’s side are currently in Germany for a training camp where they will play a behind-closed-doors game, before two more friendlies at Stadium MK. Then, it’s the season proper.

Dons head to Wales to take on the National League champions on Saturday August 5 for their League Two opener, with Wrexham already the favourites to secure back-to-back promotions.

With the intensity and the physicality of Alexander’s pre-season training programme so far, little fervour has been put on results against Wealdstone (a 2-1 defeat) and Barnet (1-1) but with the season edging closer, midfielder Ethan Robson believes focus will quickly shift to the game at the Racecourse Ground.

He said: “We’re getting to the point where we have to start thinking about Wrexham and what they can do, but also about how the manager wants us to play. It’ll be something we can do, a high press, and we’re showing signs that we’re improving.

“We have to believe in what the manager says, he’s got a lot of experience and knows how to get out of this league. If we listen to him, it would be a really good season.

