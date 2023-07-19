Fitter and stronger Dons are starting to see the benefits of hard pre-season work

Midfielder Ethan Robson believes the hard work is starting to show in MK Dons’ physicality of late. Pic: Jane Russell

Ethan Robson has told fans to expect a more physical and fit MK Dons side next season for their League Two campaign.

A heavy pre-season training programme, set by new head coach Graham Alexander, has seen the squad undertaking double training sessions, runs, cycles and gym work-outs during their first few days in Hannover, Germany.

Four weeks since their return to training, the work-rate has not let up and 26-year-old Robson feels the players are starting to see the benefits of their efforts over the last month.

“We've got a few weeks left still, but we're already seeing the benefits,” he said. “We've had some tough days, but we're all focussed and we're getting good results out of it.

“It's tough getting up early and running, but that's part of pre-season. It has been a tough start, but it's enjoyable. Everyone is in it together, the staff are up running with us as well. It's team bonding.

“All the new lads have been great and settled in well. We've got a good team here, they're good lads and whoever comes in, we welcome them into the squad.

“There are things we still need to work on, but we'll get there. There are signs in training, and I'm sure in the next few games, we'll show what we can do.”