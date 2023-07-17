News you can trust since 1981
Dons depart for training camp in Germany

MK Dons head out to Germany today for the next part of ther pre-season preparations

By Toby Lock
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST- 2 min read

A tough pre-season training camp in Germany is on the cards for the MK Dons players but striker Max Dean is excited for it.

The squad left for Hannover this morning to spend a week in Europe as they enter their fourth week of training under Graham Alexander’s new regime.

With five signings through the door, it offers up the opportunity for the squad to bond, as well as the management staff to get to know everyone on a more personal level too.

The physically demanding sessions so far this summer have had many of the players saying it has been one of their toughest pre-season campaigns to date, and not a lot is expected to change while in Germany.

Dean though believes the trip will be hugely beneficial.

He said: “We haven't been told in great detail yet what we'll be doing, but it'll really help with bonding. They're not taking us there to punish us, but to help us build bonds. It'll be good to know everyone more personally as well.

“It has been very tough but we can all see it's to get us ready. The gaffer wants us to run and everyone has bought into it. I can feel myself getting fitter and stronger every day and the others are too.”

Assistant head coach Chris Lucketti added: “It's an important time in pre-season. We'll be around each other 24/7 for five or six days. We'll work the lads intensely, and it'll step up again.

“It's more time on the training ground, more time to impliment our ideas and improve together.”

