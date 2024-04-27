A look ahead to MK Dons' season finale against Sutton United
It will be an ‘all or nothing’ battle for Sutton United on Saturday when they head to Stadium MK needing victory to remain in the Football League.
Steve Morrison’s side know a win might not be enough to keep the U’s in the division, needing Colchester United to lose to Crewe, with a four-goal swing also required.
Though they have taken the battle to the final day, it looked a pipe dream just a month ago, but four straight wins, and only one defeat in seven, have seen them keep their vague hopes alive heading into the final game of the season.
Dons have only lost twice at home under Mike Williamson though, and will be eager to head into the play-offs with back-to-back victories to round out the season. Sutton though have only won four times away from home all season, and have the second worst road record in the division, picking up just 17 points on the road.
Mike Williamson may roll the dice with selection, giving some of his first-team regulars a rest ahead of the play-offs which kick-off on the road - destination still unknown - on Bank Holiday Monday. Joe Tomlinson is set to make his return to the fold after a month out with a toe injury and could feature.
Referee Thomas Parsons will take charge of the game. He has flashed 111 yellows and three red cards in his 24 games this season, awarding four penalties. His last Dons game came on New Year’s Day when he oversaw the 3-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium, with his only other match in charge coming in March 2023 when Mark Jackson’s Dons beat Morecambe 1-0 at Stadium MK. Joe Simpson and Leigh Crowhurst will run the lines with Fourth Official Farai Hallam. The odds according to bookmakers BonusCodeBets, MK Dons are 23/20 to win the game, with Sutton at 2/1 and 13/5 the draw.