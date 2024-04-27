A look ahead to MK Dons' season finale against Sutton United

MK Dons

It will be an ‘all or nothing’ battle for Sutton United on Saturday when they head to Stadium MK needing victory to remain in the Football League.

Steve Morrison’s side know a win might not be enough to keep the U’s in the division, needing Colchester United to lose to Crewe, with a four-goal swing also required.

Though they have taken the battle to the final day, it looked a pipe dream just a month ago, but four straight wins, and only one defeat in seven, have seen them keep their vague hopes alive heading into the final game of the season.

Dons have only lost twice at home under Mike Williamson though, and will be eager to head into the play-offs with back-to-back victories to round out the season. Sutton though have only won four times away from home all season, and have the second worst road record in the division, picking up just 17 points on the road.

Mike Williamson may roll the dice with selection, giving some of his first-team regulars a rest ahead of the play-offs which kick-off on the road - destination still unknown - on Bank Holiday Monday. Joe Tomlinson is set to make his return to the fold after a month out with a toe injury and could feature.

