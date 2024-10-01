A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to Harrogate Town

The Exercise Stadium - home of Harrogate Town | Getty Images

Previewing MK Dons’ away trip to Harrogate Town on Tuesday, kicking off at 7.45pm

The hunt for MK Dons’ first away win of the season continues when they take on Harrogate Town on Tuesday night.

In a run which has stretched back five months, ironically to their dramatic 5-3 win over the Sulphurites last April, Dons have only scored twice on the road this season in six matches - their best result coming on Saturday in the 1-1 draw with Bromley.

Simon Weaver’s side head into the game sitting midtable in 14th spot on 10 points, two points better off than Scott Lindsey’s men who are 19th after eight games. Harrogate’s form sees them pick up one of each in their last three, winning on Saturday though with a 2-1 triumph over Graham Alexander’s Bradford City at home.

Their form at the Exercise Stadium has them winning two and losing two of their four home games, while Dons’ away form is the second-worst in the division, with only Accrington worse off than they are.

Last season’s games between the sides were the first in their histories, with Harrogate’s 1-0 win at Stadium MK countered by the eight-goal thriller back in April in the reverse game.

Dons remain short of strikers heading into the game. Ellis Harrison has two more games sidelined through suspension, while Callum Hendry took to social media to say he was still a little way from returning to action through injury. With Matt Dennis also struggling for fitness, it means Lindsey’s only options are Tommy Leigh and teenager Sonny Finch, on loan from Middlesbrough.

Referee Aaron Bannister will take charge of the game. In seven matches this season, he has shown 35 yellow cards and two reds, while awarding one penalty. His only match in charge of Dons came in the drab 1-0 defeat away at Grimsby Town last March. Kevin Mulraine and Emily Carney will run the lines with Fourth Official Zharir Mustafa.

Bookmakers bet365 have MK Dons at 9/10 to win the game, with Harrogate available at 13/5 and 14/5 the draw.