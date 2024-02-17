A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to the County Ground to face Swindon Town

Swindon Town's County Ground

MK Dons will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Swindon Town at the County Ground this afternoon.

Away form has been patchy for Mike Williamson's side this year, losing on three of their last four road-trips - going down to Doncaster Rovers, Barrow and Bradford City most recently. Not really one for draws either, Dons have won eight and lost four of their last 12 games to sit sixth in the table.

In that same period, Swindon have won just twice and drawn three more times as the Robins have slid down the table since their strong start to the season. Sat in 17th in League Two, it is a run of form which cost Michael Flynn his job in January, with Gavin Gunning placed in interim charge.

Swindon's top two scorers came head-to-had on Tuesday night when Dan Kemp and Jake Young crossed paths, but neither ply their trade at the County Ground any longer, with Kemp back from his loan deal to return to MK Dons, while Young is now back at Bradford City.

Dons look set to be without striker Ellis Harrison and keeper Filip Marschall for the game, while top-scorer Max Dean is a long-term absence, as is Jack Tucker.

Of 26 previous games between the sides, Dons have won 13 to Swindon's seven, with six draws. The last time the sides met at the County Ground was during the locked out 2020/21 season, and resulted in a 4-1 win for Russell Martin's side. Goals from Cameron Jerome (2), Daniel Harvie and Regan Poole secured the points that day, while Jack Payne, now on loan at Stadium MK, netted for Swindon. When the sides crossed paths earlier this season, Dons ran out 3-2 winners.

Referee Scott Tallis will take charge of the game. The official has dished out 103 yellows and two reds in his 25 games this season, awarding six penalties. His last Dons game came in October 2022, in the EFL Trophy win over Walsall. James Vallance and Sean Rothwell will run the lines with Fourth Official Christopher Husband.