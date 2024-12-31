A lot of change for MK Dons duo heading into the New Year

Kane Thompson-Sommers | Jane Russell

The MK Dons duo believe their spells at the club in 2024 are just the start

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot has changed over the last 12 months for both Scott Lindsey and midfielder Kane Thompson-Sommers.

Neither started the year, or indeed the season, in Milton Keynes but have found themselves at Stadium MK come the turn of the year, and both are striving for more from 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For head coach Lindsey, he sees his stint in the latter part of 2024 as just the start of the changes he aims to bring to MK1, admitting the club are nowhere near the finished product heading into the New Year.

He said: “It has been difficult in many ways. I felt the group were miles off the standard of fitness and how I wanted them to press. We have to get there slowly.

“We're trying to do three things: win games, getting them up to speed, playing a style of football. Sometimes we've ticked all three boxes, and sometimes we haven't. We're not quite there yet but there are signs of it.

“We've taken some points, we've moved away from where we were and stepped forwards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Thompson-Sommers meanwhile, it has been an impressive end to 2024. Starting the campaign at Halifax, the 22-year-old is becoming more of a regular in Lindsey’s midfield, but said he was very happy with how the year has gone for him.

“It's been an interesting year for me!” he said. “A lot of change. I've made a step up to come here, and I've enjoyed it while I've been here so far. I want to get on the pitch and help the team as much as possible. Personally, it has been a good year.

And for 2025, he added: “For next year, I want us to get promoted, simple as that!”