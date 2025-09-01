"A massive success": Warne pleased with Dons' summer transfer business

The MK Dons head coach added ten new faces to the squad this summer

It may have been a quiet end to the transfer window at Stadium MK, but MK Dons head coach is more than happy with the business the club has carried out this summer.

Bringing in ten new faces to the squad, with the majority of those additions playing at a higher level than League Two last season, Warne has set out his stall for a big season at MK1.

And the team have made a good start to the campaign, with three wins, two draws and a defeat to their name from the opening six matches in the fourth tier.

Only Sam Sherring’s loan departure to Cheltenham Town came on deadline day, with the majority of Dons’ business conducted ahead of time. Focusing primarily on rejuvenating Dons’ front-line, full-backs came onto the menu after long-term injuries hit both Joe Tomlinson and Gethin Jones.

The captures of Jon Mellish and Kane Wilson were the last through the door over the last week, leaving Warne thoroughly pleased with what the club have been able to conduct.

“We see it as a massive success,” he said. “We wanted to strengthen the front-line, which we’ve done successfully. Overall, we’ve freshened the team up.

“We’ve started well, we look competitive, we’ve done all the business we wanted to do early. I didn’t want to bring players in just to be squad players, I wanted people to come in and compete.

“I think all the business we wanted to do we’ve done, we’re pleased with it, and I don’t feel like the window is shutting and we’re missing out on anything. We’ve done all the best business we could, we’ve been diligent, so we’re all really pleased.

“It’ll be nice for the lads to come in tomorrow knowing they’re not getting forced out, sold to any clubs, they know where they will be for the next few months so it’s settling. We’re pleased with what we’ve got.”