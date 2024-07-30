A perfect pre-season game for Williamson as Dons draw with Portsmouth

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

MK Dons’ head coach gave his thoughts after the 1-1 draw with Portsmouth on Tuesday night

Mike Williamson was impressed by what he saw from his side during MK Dons’ 1-1 draw with Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

Despite falling behind to Josh Murphy’s heavily deflected shot after just two minutes, Dons grew into the occasion at Stadium MK - their first game on home soil since the humiliating 5-1 play-off semi-final defeat to Crawley Town in May - and drew level through summer signing Tommy Leigh on 63 minutes.

Further chances fell to substitutes Matt Dennis, Alex Gilbey and Stephen Wearne, while keeper Tom McGill made a save at the death to prevent Callum Lang from snatching a late winner for the visitors.

Taking on the newly promoted Championship side, Williamson said it was important his side were given a good test against strong opponents before the season kicks off in less than two weeks.

“They were very good,” said the head coach. “You can see across the board the physicality and the way they started the game, and they did it with a lot of intensity. It took us about 20 minutes to get to grips with that. But it was a perfect pre-season game for me to watch.

“There are four or five boys who still need minutes and a few more tests like that. Also, our play out was an area we want to improve. We want more forward passes, the intensity to help the ball-carrier has to be better too, but overall we're really pleased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to start pre-season in possession and to build in the creative phase, but then later, we work on out of possession. But it still needs to look like us.