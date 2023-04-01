“A point in the right direction”: Harvie on Dons’ draw with Wycombe

Daniel Harvie said the 2-2 at Adams Park against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday was another point in the right direction for MK Dons.

Heading to south Bucks off the back of three wins in a row, Harvie fired Dons into an early lead, only to see a brace from former Dons loanee David Wheeler give Wycombe a 2-1 advantage. But Jonathan Leko’s second goal in as many games would level things up for Mark Jackson’s side as they moved five points clear of the relegation zone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With an unbeaten run of four games, it is the longest Dons have gone without suffering defeat all season and though they are not out of the woods yet, Harvie said it was another positive step for the side.

Read More Leko’s stunner earns Dons a point in fierce Wycombe draw

“It's another point in the right direction, but we need to keep going,” he said. “It's tough here, they're tough, physical and they're good at what they do. Players buy into it. They're experienced, have been there and done it. To come here and get a point is positive.

“We knew we had to stay in the game. We know Wycombe are a threat from set-pieces and throw-ins. They get bodies in the box, and they're good at what they do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You need to roll your sleeves up sometimes, dig in, fight for everything. Not every game will be pretty where you can get the ball down and play. We need to stand up to it, and we did that today.

“It's not over, we know that. Things change really quickly in football. For us, we'll keep our head down and focus on where we want to be.”

Harvie’s goal, his third of the season, saw him pop up in unusual territory, sweeping home Leko’s from close range. But it should have been a brace he left Adams Park with, with the Scot swiping at thin air when getting on the end of Mo Eisa’s cross.

He said: “I definitely should have had another! I'll watch it back and see what I should've done better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read More Jackson pleased to share the spoils after fierce Wycombe battle