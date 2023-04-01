Leko’s stunner earns Dons a point in fierce Wycombe draw

Daniel Harvie’s first-half goal put Dons in front

MK Dons and Wycombe fought a fierce battle at Adams Park, and shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw as they moved five points clear of the relegation zone.

Daniel Harvie fired Dons ahead after just nine minutes as they looked to make it four wins in a row, before David Wheeler - who headed Dons to promotion in 2019 - levelled things up midway through the first-half.

Wheeler would net again ten minutes into the second-half before a wonderful solo strike from Jonathan Leko ensured a share of the spoils with 19 minutes to go.

With Morecambe losing and Accrington not playing, Mark Jackson’s side move five points clear of the drop with seven games remaining.

After waiting nearly three months to see Anthony Stewart in Dons colours, fate would have it that he would make his debut against Wycombe Wanderers, where he played more than 300 games prior to his summer move to Aberdeen. He was the only change for Dons as Henry Lawrence dropped to the bench, while Zak Jules returned from suspension, and Sullay Kaikai missed out through injury.

Three wins in a row had given the Dons supporters a nervous air of optimism in the opening stages of the game, and after just nine minutes were justfiably in front. A move sparked by Josh McEachran in the centre circle moved to the right with Jonathan Leko, who picked out Daniel Harvie in the six yard box to sweep home.

Conceding though woke Wycombe up from their early slumber, and they began to put pressure on the visitors who dropped in to defend their lead. Joe Jacobson was typically a cornerstone in Wanderers' approach, firing free-kicks high into the danger zone for Dons to contend with. And it was from one of those in 22 minutes which saw the home side draw level, with David Wheeler - a promotion winner with Dons in 2019 - who rose above Stewart at the back post to level.

With their tails up, the hosts continued to keep the pressure up, hemming Dons in for much of the remainder of the half without really causing Jamie Cumming much danger. As a spectacle, the stop-start nature made for a poor flow, which suited the hosts but Dons held their own.

Restricted to opportunities on the counter-attack, Dons should have done better when Paris Maghoma surged forwards, but though his deflected strike fell into the path of Mo Eisa, his shot was put behind.

The second-half followed largely the same script, but just as the ends swapped, so did the flow of the tide. With Wycombe starting the brighter, it would be Wheeler again who would net against his former club, firing in from 10-yards after Lewis Wing's free-kick was blocked into the path of Tjay De Baar who picked out Wheeler to convert ten minutes after the break.

Just as Harvie's goal sparked Wycombe into life, Wheeler's second breathed life into Dons. Eisa should have levelled things when he got on the end of Watson's low cross, firing into the chest of keeper Stryjek, while Harvie missed his chance to double up when he swiped at thin air at the far post after Eisa picked him out.

After scoring the winner a week earlier, Leko would have the final say for Dons though with 19 minutes to go. His persistence paid off, getting on the end of a loose defensive touch, cutting onto his right foot to bend home into the bottom corner for a share of the spoils.

Referee: Sam Purkiss

Wycombe Wanderers: Stryjek, Grimmer, Jacobson, Forino, Tafazoli, Wheeler, Wing, HAnlan, Campbell (McCarthy 86), Scowen, De Barr (Freeman 75)

Subs not used: Cartwright, Young, Willis, Pattenden, Ward

MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, Tucker, Stewart, Watson, Harvie, McEachran (Devoy 87), Maghoma, Grant (Johnson 87), Leko (Holland 80), Eisa (Grigg 80)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Lawrence, Jules