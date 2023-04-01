Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 MK Dons - A huge point for Dons at Adams Park
MK Dons face Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park this afternoon as they look to make it four wins in a row to move further away from the relegation zone
Get the latest from the game
Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 MK Dons - LIVE
A point apiece here in a right battle between these two. Wheeler put Wycombe in front early in the half before Leko’s brilliant equaliser.
Devoy and Johnson come on for McEachran and Grant. Big shifts from those two this afternoon.
Tough situation, this. Do Dons gamble and go for it?
Will Grigg and Nathan Holland have been on stand-by to come on for about 10 minutes before finally making their appearances.
Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko given standing ovations by the Dons fans as they make way
I don’t know about anyone else but I’m bricking it! It’s a tense affair at Adams Park now, with the game hanging in the balance at 2-2. Dons being roared on by their travelling support behind Stryjek’s goal, while the home fans are being pretty quiet.
Dons are level! Leko and Hyde - he danced past his man, flew into the box, gave it to Grant, it came back out to him, he cuts onto his right foot and bends it into the bottom corner!
OH Eisa should do better. Leko has Watson overlapping, ball scooped back to Eisa who can only fire into the chest of the keeper
Free-kick given away on the edge of the box. Free-kick was blocked by Tucker, De Barr gets two bites of the cherry to cross it and Wheeler fires low through a crowd and into the net.
Wycombe lead 2-1
OH Maghoma’s shot dribbles through Stryjek’s hands and out for a corner. The corner comes to nowt, Maghoma is bundled over, no free kick, Harvie then boots Lewis Wing to the floor and gets a word from the ref.
The second half has started as the first ended - a scrap