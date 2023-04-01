Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 MK Dons - Relive the game as it happened
MK Dons face Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park this afternoon as they look to make it four wins in a row to move further away from the relegation zone
Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 MK Dons - FULL TIME
Hello from Adams Park!
Dons are looking to make it four wins from four this afternoon but it won’t be an easy task, taking on Wycombe sitting in eighth and looking to do the double over their Bucks rivals.
For Sullay Kaikai and Anthony Stewart, today marks their first return to Wycombe since leaving the club. Both players moved to Stadium MK in January, with Kaikai doing so directly from the Chairboys, while Stewart joined on loan from Aberdeen, where he moved to last summer.
Kaikai is in line to start this afternoon, having returned from international duty with Sierra Leone, while Stewart has an outside chance of making his debut after injury.
We all remember what happened when the sides met in the play-off semi-finals last season, but neither Josh McEachran - who was sent off in the first leg at Adams Park - nor head coach Mark Jackson are using last season’s disappointment as motivation for this afternoon’s game.
Dons boss Mark Jackson
I like playing in games where there is a good atmosphere and bit of needle between the teams. Ultimately, we're focussed on this season and doing what we need to do, and I'm sure Wycombe will be doing the same.
We both need three points for different reasons.
We predict one change to the side this afternoon - what do you think?
It’s the news we’ve been anticipating since he signed on deadline day in January - Anthony Stewart starts for MK Dons, and he starts against the club he’s played more than 250 games for!
He comes into the side in place of Henry Lawrence, with Tennai Watson taking over at wing-back.
Sullay Kaikai, though back from international duty, misses out on taking on his former club with injury.
Team: Cumming, Lewington, Tucker, Stewart, Watson, Harvie, McEachran, Maghoma, Grant, Leko, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Grigg, Holland, Johnson, Lawrence, Devoy, Jules
End-to-end stuff already in this one, with both side probably thinking they could have gone in front.
First, Wyconbe keeper Max Stryjek comes chasing for a ball but misses, Leko’s header doesn’t have enough on it.
At the other end then, Watson loses the ball to Wheeler but Cumming gets low to make the save
It’s nothing short of what they deserve - MK Dons are in front!
Leko’s cross is swept home inside the six-yard box by the Scot who has joined in the attack. All sparked by McEachran in the centre of the park, turning into space and unleashing Tennai Watson down the right.