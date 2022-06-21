A second chance at Dons for Robson after tough finale to his Blackpool career

Ethan Robson admitted it was a tough few months back at Blackpool before his release from the Championship club last month. Back at MK Dons after his loan spell though, he said he always hoped he could return

The last five months have been a frustrating time for Ethan Robson.

Going from a regular in MK Dons’ side, as he was until January, to a seldom used squad player back at parent club Blackpool, the 25-year-old is hoping for a fresh start again.

Robson was beginning to establish himself as a key member of Liam Manning’s side in early 2022. His industrious midfield showings in a key area of the pitch were sometimes under the radar as he formed a strong partnership alongside Matt O’Riley - who would also depart the club in January - but his departure was disappointing not just for the supporters who had taken to him, but to Robson himself too.

Playing just twice on his return to Bloomfield Road, Robson admitted he found it hard to come to terms with the decision to recall him from his loan spell.

“It was frustrating, I'd have liked to have been here. But I was professional at my other club and I was doing everything I could to be in the team there.

“It was tough - anyone in the same position would have found it tough. But it's a part of the game and it does happen. It's about working hard, getting your head down and always believing in yourself. I think I got through that stage and thankfully it's a fresh opportunity for me here and I'm looking to do well.

“I'm delighted to be back here now though and I'm looking forward to a promotion push.”

And though they fell just short of achieving it last season, the midfielder said he wants to be a part of another promotion push this time aroumd.

He said: “I came back to work with the manager and the coaches here and weve got very good players here. I'm very ambitious, I want to get promoted. I'm sure the lads will all have the same mindset. It's a quality club, with quality fans and a quality set up. It's a perfect fit for myself.

“I left in good stead, I was loving my football here and I really gelled with the fans. I was in good form too. I had a good relationship with everyone, and I thought I'd come back to show my support and to touch base with everyone. It was great to see everyone.

“There was always a chance in January for me to come back but unfortunately it didn't work out.”