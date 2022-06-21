Bids for Twine have fallen short of Dons’ valuation for the Player of the Season

Bids have been put in for Scott Twine this summer, but so far, none have met MK Dons’ valuation for the 22-year-old Player of the Season

MK Dons have received bids for Scott Twine this summer but none have matched the valuation as yet, Liam Manning has confirmed.

Hull City and Burnley have both been heavily linked with a move for League One’s Player of the Season, who netted 20 goals in his first season at Stadium MK last time out.

The Tigers were reported to have come in with a formal offer for the 22-year-old last week but as yet, there has been no further movement, with Twine reporting back for Dons’ pre-season training campaign.

Following Harry Darling’s move to the Championship with Swansea City on Saturday night, speculation continues to link Twine with a move away, but Manning admitted Dons are in a position to demand big money for the attacker and until someone meets their valuation, he will remain a Dons player.

He said: “Naturally we'll get interest because of how well he did last season - he was League One Player of the Season.

But there has been a couple of bids, but they are not where they need to be yet. We've not had any bids that meet our valuation for him.

“There is interest but we're in a good, strong position where we can be firm in the valuation we hold and what we can expect for him. If someone's journey goes quicker than the club's, the move is good for us and the player then it's something you look at.”

Seemingly unflustered by the speculation, Twine was all smiles during Tuesday’s training session - something which Manning has come to expect from his player.

“It sums him up as a person,” said the head coach. “He's here with everyone else. He came in and did the testing last week, and that sums up our culture. We treat them as people first. We'll treat them properly and we get that back.

“He's a terrific character, Twiney, and I wouldn't expect anything different from him.”