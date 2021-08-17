A special win all round says Dons’ striker Eisa

Mo Eisa celebrates his goal

There were plenty of reasons for Mo Eisa to leave the pitch a happy man on Tuesday night. Not only did he score the winner in the 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic, he did so in front of the Cowshed and in so helped Liam Manning pick up his first win in charge of the club.

Dons had trailed to Jayden Stockley’s 15th minute header after a sluggish start from the home side. However, Troy Parrott levelled three minutes later.

Eisa netted the winner in the second half as Dons saw out the game comfortably against the lacklustre Addicks, picking up a big three points in the third game of the season.

Eisa said afterwards: “It's a great day - getting our first win in front of our fans. We were disappointed after Sunderland, because we should have come away with something. But today, three points and for me to get a winner is special. And for the new management team, we're delighted to get the win.

“(Manning) was delighted for us. He was telling us how good the squad is, but the main thing for him is to win. It's still early days for us, and we're still getting to know him but we're delighted for him and hopefully it's the start of some great things.”

Eisa’s second goal of the season came on 63 minutes as he got on the end of Troy Parrott’s touch, having missed three great chances earlier in the game.

But his finish sent Dons 2-1 up, and he went to celebrate with the home supporters.

“It was a great feeling - seeing all the fans happy makes me happy!” he said. “There's nothing better than scoring and getting three points sends the fans home happy and that sends us home happy. It's a good day for us.

“I had one in the first half where I just swung at it, but I can't beat myself up about it. I knew if I kept going, eventually one will drop to me and I'll get that opportunity to score.