A welcome return to MK Dons action for Watson

After spending the last four months in the treatment room alongside him, Mo Eisa admitted he was desperate to set up Tennai Watson with a return goal of his own against Taunton Town on Saturday.

While Eisa had re-opened his scoring account after six months on the sidelines in the 6-0 rout of the Peacocks in the FA Cup first round, Watson marked his return to the squad and indeed the pitch for the first time since July, when he suffered a hamstring injury in the pre-season friendly with King’s Lynn Town in July.

The former Reading defender came on with half-an-hour to play, and almost got on the scoresheet, firing straight at keeper Jack Bycroft.

“I wanted him to score today!” said Eisa on Watson’s return. “I tried to set him up but it seemed he didn't want to! If it wasn't for T, I might have gone on and shot myself!

“I saw him, I thought 'you know what, get a goal!' but he didn't.”

While Eisa lamented his lack of a goal, head coach Liam Manning also said he was happy with Watson’s return after a long spell out.

He added: “It's great to have T back and to get these lads who know how we want them to play, more experienced players of the group.

Advertisement

“He's worked really hard, like Mo. He's a terrific character and it's great to see him back.