Eisa felt it was ‘one of those days’ before his stunning comeback strike

A comeback goal for Mo Eisa was the icing on the cake for MK Dons as the striker marked his Stadium MK return after six months out from injury on Saturday.

Having made two substitute appearances away at Charlton and Cheltenham last week, the 28year-old played his first game back on home soil since April, capping it off with a stunning 25-yard strike against Taunton Town - the fourth of a 6-0 rout of the non-league outfit in the FA Cup first round.

Coming off the bench, it took Eisa just 14 minutes to find the back of the net, but he already had three other decent sights of goal from much closer range, leaving him to wonder whether it would be his day after all.

“I had a chance at Charlton which I thought I should have scored and I think that was a bit of rust,” he said. “Then today I had a few chances and I thought it would be another one of those days.

“But I knew I'd get another chance, so when it fell for me from about 25 yards, I felt I should hit it and thankfully it went in.”

His goal was the pick of the bunch, and there were plenty to choose from. Dawson Devoy and Will Grigg scored early on to put Dons in control over their National League South opponents, before Darragh Burns added a third three minutes into the second half. Eisa’s rocket was followed up with a quick-fire Conor Grant brace late on to complete the scoring, and avoid any potential banana skin Dons may have slipped up on.

Eisa continued: “It has been a good week, we've needed good performances. And for myself, I'm happy to be back helping the team any way I can. I'm pleased with today, with the team performance, with my goal and the win to go into the next round. These games can be tricky, and we handled it really well.

Advertisement

“For Taunton, it was like a cup final but we had to remain professional and play the game right with a good attitude, we don't think we're better than anyone else, we can't be complacent.

Read More Dons hit Taunton for six to book FA Cup second round spot