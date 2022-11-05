Cup rout important for Dons’ momentum, says Manning

Liam Manning said it would have been easy for MK Dons to take their eye off the ball against non-league Taunton Town on Saturday, but was delighted to see his side maintain their recent revival in form with a crushing 6-0 win at Stadium MK.

Goals from Dawson Devoy, Will Grigg, Darragh Burns, Mo Eisa and a late Conor Grant brace ensured Dons safe passage into Monday’s second round draw, extending their run to three unbeaten.

Manning made four changes to the side, enforced due to an illness in the squad last week, but otherwise it was a strong side to take on the National League South side, who fell behind after just five minutes and chased thereafter.

For Dons’ head coach, that was a sign of discipline he has been asking for from his side in the run-up to the game.

“It was important to keep the momentum from previous weeks, the performances and the result we had.” he said. “We had a couple of lads sick this week so we had to make changes. Momentum is important for us given the tough run of form we've had. To have two or three good games doesn't mean we've turned a corner.

“But the lads who came in did a terrific job. We need the squad, we need everybody. Now we need individuals to step up to contribute and deliver for the team.

“These are tough games. You go into it with an expectation on you, the perception is that it should be a walkover but it's never the case. They've got good players, they're organised and disciplined, it's a big game for them too so they're up for it and motivated.

