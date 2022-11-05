Dons hit Taunton for six to book FA Cup second round spot

MK Dons avoided any potential banana skin in the FA Cup first round with a comfortable 6-0 win over Taunton Town.

Two goals inside the opening 12 minutes, from Dawson Devoy and Will Grigg set Dons’ stall out for what would be a comfortable afternoon at Stadium MK against the National League South side. Despite coming close, they would have to wait until the second half to add to their total, with Darragh Burns getting the ball rolling three minutes after the restart.

Mo Eisa got his first goal after his return from injury with a stunner with 16 minutes to go, before a late Conor Grant brace completed the rout.

The draw for the second round takes place on Monday night.

After two positive results against Charlton Athletic and Cheltenham Town in the run-up to the FA Cup first round clash, Liam Manning opted to stay with a primarily strong side, making four changes to his team, largely through illness. Jamie Cumming, Zak Jules, Bradley Johnson and Nathan Holland all made way for the game, replaced by Franco Ravizzoli, Jack Tucker, Dawson Devoy and Darragh Burns.

Mo Eisa was named on the bench again after two substitute appearances, while Tennai Watson return to the fold after hamstring surgery in the summer.

With the potential for a banana skin in the making, Dons ensured they weren't likely to slip-up against the non-league Peacocks with two goals in the opening 12 minutes to put themselves in total control.

Dawson Devoy netted his first goal for the club with a free-kick after just five minutes, which split the wall and left keeper Jack Bycroft with little chance, before Will Grigg coolly slotted past the on-loan Southampton keeper seven minutes later to double the lead.

The difference in ability was plain to see as Taunton struggled to cause Dons any issue whatsoever - though stand-in keeper Ravizzoli did offer up something of a chance when he came racing for a free-kick he got nowhere near, only for Grigg to do the business at the other end to deny Nick Grimes a sight of goal.

With Josh McEachran effortlessly pulling the strings for the hosts, they had further chances to extend their lead before the interval, the best of them falling to Louie Barry who went one-on-one with Bycroft, but the stopper got an important hand to his effort to deny Dons a third.

The keeper was certainly the stand-out for the visitors, but he would ultimately be on the wrong end of a hiding as Dons flexed their muscle in the second half. They needed just three minutes after the restart to make it 3-0, Darragh Burns getting on the end of Devoy's excellent lofted through ball to convert from just inside the box.

Try as he might, Louie Barry's search for his first MK Dons goal continues but not for want of trying, as he saw an effort tipped onto the post by the impressive Bycroft before he was replaced as part of a triple change, which saw Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson make Stadium MK returns on the hour mark.

Chances continued to pour Dons' way, with Eisa missing two good efforts inside the penalty before lashing home a rocket - the goal of the game - on 74 minutes to make it 4-0.

Substitute Conor Grant would then get a quick-fire brace to make absolutely sure of Dons' spot in the second round.

Referee: Thomas Kirk

Attendance: 2,739 (908)

MK Dons: Ravizzoli, Lewington, O'Hora, Tucker, Harvie (Watson 60), Lawrence, McEachran, Devoy, Barry (Holland 60), Burns (Grant 73), Grigg (Eisa 60)

Subs not used: Martin, Robson, Oyegoke, Dennis, Jules

Taunton Town: Bycroft, Foulston, Grimes, Ball, Chamberlain, James (Budd 79), Jarvis (Stearn 83), McCootie (Sims-Burgess 66), Guest (Stanley 83), Smith, Lucas (Morgan 66)

