MK Dons 6-0 Taunton Town - Dons cruise into the second round

It’s FA Cup first round action for MK Dons this afternoon as they take on Taunton Town at Stadium MK

By The Newsroom
34 minutes ago
<p>MK Dons take on non-league Taunton Town in the FA Cup first round at Stadium MK this afternoon </p>

MK Dons 6-0 Taunton Town - LIVE

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:50

FULL TIME: MK Dons 6-0 Taunton Town

As comfortable as you like for Dons, Devoy, Grigg, Burns, Eisa and Grant x2 see Manning’s men cruise into the hat for the next round.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:47

90 mins: Taunton with an effort on goal

Corr what a strike from Ross Stearn, that’s a rocket effort and it’s whipped through the air, but it’s over Ravizzoli’s bar

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:42

85 mins: GOAL - Grant again

Great effort from Conor Grant again, this time beating Bycroft from the edge of the box to make it 6-0

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:41

83 mins: GOAL - Grant makes it five

Grant beats the offside to get on the end of Eisa’s ball, everyone stopped except the Irishman who fires in to make it 5-0

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:31

74 mins: GOAL - Take a bow, Mo!

What a strike that is! He’s rattled one from 22 yards out, picking out the top corner, Bycroft with no chance! It’s 4-0

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:30

73 mins: Eisa with another effort

A great turn of pace from the striker to shrug off Grimes again, this time he takes his time, cuts back inside but his strike is dealt with by Bycroft again.

Conor Grant comes on to replace Burns

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:26

70 mins: Eisa comes close

OH Mo! So close! He shrugs off Grimes’ attention, rolls it just wide of the mark!

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:19

60 mins: A triple change for Dons

Louie Barry’s quest for a goal comes to an end this afternoon without one - he’s one of three to make way as part of a triple change.

Barry is replaced by Nathan Holland, Grigg makes way for Mo Eisa and Harvie comes off for Tennai Watson, who is cheered on by Dons fans after his injury spell

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:14

56 mins: What a save!

Bycroft, what a save! Barry denied, it’s out to Lawrence who fires goalwards ish, Grigg diverts it and the keeper somehow gets something on it!

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:12

55 mins: Grigg should score

How has Grigg missed that?! Lawrence’s ball through was meant for Burns but he leaves it for the striker and with the goal there, he’s lashed it wide

