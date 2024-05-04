Aberdeen boss Leven undergoes 'emergency procedure'

Peter Leven

Former MK Dons midfielder Peter Leven has had to undergo emergency surgery after being taken to hospital on Friday night.

The 40-year-old is interim manager of Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, and will miss this afternoon’s game against St Johnstone.

Leven made 130 appearances for the club across three seasons at Stadium MK, scoring 22 goals between 2008 and 2011.

After an extensive coaching career abroad, Leven returned to Scotland last June with the Dons, taking over as caretaker boss following the departure of Barry Robson earlier this season.

A club statement released by Aberdeen said: “Interim head coach Peter Leven was last night admitted to hospital where he underwent an emergency procedure.

“The operation was a success, and we expect Peter to make a full and swift recovery.

“Peter, who prepared training all week, will be in contact with his staff throughout the afternoon.