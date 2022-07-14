Ability, not just emotion, encouraged Dons to sign Grigg at last

The permanent signing of Will Grigg is one based in footballing ability, not just with the heart Liam Sweeting has insisted after Dons finally landed the striker on Thursday night.

Grigg had two successful loan spells at Stadium MK but were unable to stump up the money to Brentford in 2015 and then Sunderland last summer to land the popular frontman.

Following his release from the Black Cats last month though, Grigg had been training with Dons over the last few weeks before committing his future to the club full time for the first time.

Read More Grigg finally signs for MK Dons on a permanent basis

Despite Grigg's cult-hero status at Dons for his performances during those loan spells, Sporting Director Liam Sweeting says the decision to sign him is a footballing one, not one based on emotion.

“I am delighted to welcome Griggy back for a third spell with the club – but the first time on a permanent basis," he said. "He is someone that everyone at the club holds in really high regard but, most importantly, will bring quality, understanding and a real goal threat to our group.

“Will has built an incredible career with several promotions from this level and I am really pleased we’re welcoming him back to MK Dons for this next chapter in his journey.”

Head Coach Liam Manning said: “We are pleased to have Griggy on board. He is someone the club knows well from his time here before but this summer was the first opportunity that we, as a coaching staff, had to work with him.

“We have been impressed with his character, first and foremost, but also what he can offer us at the top end of the pitch.