Grigg finally signs for MK Dons on a permanent basis

After two loan spells, 70 appearances and 30 goals and two club Goal of the Season awards, Will Grigg is finally an MK Dons player.
The 31-year-old, released at the end of the season from a tumutuous three-and-a-half-years at Sunderland, has signed a contract at Stadium MK to make him a permanent member of the squad for the first time.
Grigg has been training with the Dons squad for a few weeks following his relase from the Stadium of Light, initially for fitness, but upon impressing boss Liam Manning, has been offered a permanent stay.
"It’s amazing to be here," Grigg said. “I’ve had two great loans here but to finally make a permanent move is really exciting and I really appreciate everyone at the club who has worked hard to make this happen.
“I had quite a few offers on the table but as soon as the interest came from here, it was something that appealed to me massively - this club has always had a place in my heart but it’s not just about that, it’s also where I think is best for me to score goals and be successful.
“The fans have also been a massive factor. In the first season they were unbelievable with me and while it wasn’t the same in that second spell, I still saw the support through social media.
"To be able to come back and play in front of the fans again will be fantastic and hopefully we, as a team, can give them something to shout about.”
Grigg is Dons' tenth signing of the summer, and joins Mo Eisa, Matt Dennis and Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry in the striker department.