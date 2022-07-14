Grigg finally signs for MK Dons on a permanent basis

After two loan spells, 70 appearances and 30 goals and two club Goal of the Season awards, Will Grigg is finally an MK Dons player.

The 31-year-old, released at the end of the season from a tumutuous three-and-a-half-years at Sunderland, has signed a contract at Stadium MK to make him a permanent member of the squad for the first time.

Grigg has been training with the Dons squad for a few weeks following his relase from the Stadium of Light, initially for fitness, but upon impressing boss Liam Manning, has been offered a permanent stay.

"It’s amazing to be here," Grigg said. “I’ve had two great loans here but to finally make a permanent move is really exciting and I really appreciate everyone at the club who has worked hard to make this happen.

“I had quite a few offers on the table but as soon as the interest came from here, it was something that appealed to me massively - this club has always had a place in my heart but it’s not just about that, it’s also where I think is best for me to score goals and be successful.

“The fans have also been a massive factor. In the first season they were unbelievable with me and while it wasn’t the same in that second spell, I still saw the support through social media.

"To be able to come back and play in front of the fans again will be fantastic and hopefully we, as a team, can give them something to shout about.”