Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Will Grigg?

Seven years after Dons fans first felt the loss of Will Grigg, he is at last an MK Dons player.

Beginning his carer at Walsall before moving on to Brentford, Grigg first signed for Dons on loan in 2014/15, Grigg was a part of the promotion winning side and scored a brace in the 4-0 win over Manchester United, famously scoring with his chest to make it 2-0 in the second half.

While Dons failed to land the striker from Brentford that summer, Grigg's career went from strength-to-strength at Wigan Athletic, where he earned cult-hero status for his 65 goals in 150 appearances, including a hat-trick against Dons in 2018.

His Northern Ireland career flourished too, making 13 appearances on the international stage, netting twice.

An ill-fated move to Sunderland though in January 2019 for £3 million saw the striker's career stall, scoring just eight times in only 65 appearances in three-and-a-half years.

He returned to Stadium MK on loan in February 2021, and not only finished off the move which earned Dons the British record for passes in the build up to a goal, but scored a then-club record four goals against Swindon Town too.